(CNN) Everton are on the verge of making Cenk Tosun the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history.

Manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday that the Premier League club have agreed a fee with Besiktas -- reportedly $36.6 million (£27 million) -- for the 26-year-old.

Allardyce even suggested the forward could be registered in time for the Merseyside Derby tie against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday.

"It is just personal terms now, the final stage," he told a press conference. "After long negotiations we are nearly there.

"He might even be registered before the FA Cup but securing the player is the most important thing because a lack of goals has been our biggest area of concern, and before I got here.

