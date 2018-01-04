'The Chi' deftly brews up South Side story

(CNN) Absorbing and organic from practically the get-go, "The Chi" will inevitably draw comparisons to "The Wire," the definitive drama about the perils of inner-city life. Yet this richly detailed look at intersecting paths, cutting across generations, quickly carves its own niche, one where tragedy begets tragedy, and vengeance comes with consequences.

Created by Lena Waithe, who broke ground as the first African-American woman to win a comedy writing Emmy for "Master of None," this Showtime drama initially feels like a rejoinder to politicians (including President Trump) who have turned Chicago, and the violence there, into a talking point. The series consciously seeks to put faces on statistics, in a humanizing and at times heartbreaking way.

Despite a concept that defies simple description, this South Side story draws viewers in, while making Chicago a central character to what transpires. The plot is set in motion by the murder of a teenager -- an old saw if there ever was one -- another youth who stumbles upon the body, and faulty assumptions that wind up multiplying the pain.

Violence, and the ready availability of guns, are a part of life in this community. There's also considerable skepticism about the police, although one officer (Armando Riesco) takes it upon himself to try to be a positive force.

Those who pass through the story are often put in positions that they didn't seek, or at least didn't anticipate. And while there are clearly bad guys lurking around the perimeters, what makes "The Chi" so devastating is the way it keeps coming back to the idea of decent or well-intentioned people doing foolish, questionable and occasionally terrible things.

