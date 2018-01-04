Mira Sorvino praises father after he threatens Harvey Weinstein

(CNN) Mira Sorvino has nothing but love for her father, actor Paul Sorvino, after he publicly attacked Harvey Weinstein for allegedly blacklisting her in Hollywood.

Paul Sorvino said in a video posted Wednesday by TMZ that he hopes Weinstein goes to jail because otherwise he plans to "kill the motherf**er."

Mira took to Twitter on Thursday to say that her love for her father had grown after his public declaration.

"My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment," Sorvino tweeted. "All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist -- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!"

My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!! https://t.co/H1u1IYj6f8 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 3, 2018

The tweet also included a video from her acceptance speech for the best supporting actress Oscar in 1996, when she won for her role in "Mighty Aphrodite" and thanked her father.

