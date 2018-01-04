Cate Blanchett to head Cannes Film Festival jury

(CNN) Cate Blanchett will be the next president of the Cannes Film Festival jury.

The two-time Academy Award winner said in a statement obtained by CNN that she was "humbled" to take on the role.

"This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavor that all peoples share, understand and crave," Blanchett said.

Blanchett will become the 12th woman to lead the Cannes jury.

