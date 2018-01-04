North Korea accepts offer from South to meet for peace talks

Story highlights Pyongyang agrees to resume long-neglected talks with neighbor and rival Seoul

Face-to-face talks will take place January 9 in the Panmunjeon truce village

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea has accepted South Korea's proposal for official talks, in what will be the first high-level contact to take place between the two countries in more than two years.

South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters Friday North Korea informed its southern neighbor by fax at 10:16 a.m. local time (8:16 p.m Thursday ET) that they have accepted the South's offer to initiate talks.

The person-to-person talks will be held January 9th -- one day after North Korean leader Jim Jong Un's birthday -- at the Peace House, located on the South Korean side of the so-called truce village of Panmunjom, located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two nations, Baik said.

The spokesman said the two sides agreed to work on the details of the talks "through the exchange of documents," and added the agenda items of the talks will be "issues related to improving inter-Korean relationships including the Pyeongchang (Winter) Olympic Games."

The faxed message accepting the long-standing offer of talks was from Ri Son Kwon, chairman of the North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland. It was addressed to his de facto counterpart, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Baik added.

Read More