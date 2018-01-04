PM Abe says nuclear North Korea greatest threat to Japan since WWII

Story highlights Japan's Prime Minister warns against North Korea's nuclear ambitions

PM Shinzo Abe says Japan less secure now than at any time since WWII

Tokyo (CNN) Japan's Prime Minister has called the prospect of a nuclear-capable North Korea "absolutely unacceptable" and said the security situation facing his country is the severest since the Second World War.

Prime Minister Abe urged the international community to apply concerted pressure to the rogue nation in an attempt to coerce its regime into giving up its nuclear ambitions.

"A nuclear armed North Korea is absolutely unacceptable," he said at a news conference Thursday in Japan's Mie prefecture, following a New Year's visit to the famous Ise Shrine.

Tensions in the region have remained high in recent months. In September, the North Korean regime carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. Its most recent missile test -- during the early hours of November 29 -- landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"Without giving in to any provocative action, we must change the North Korea's policy by maximizing the pressure in complete solidarity with the international community," Abe said.