-- President Trump's lawyers are trying to stop the release of Michael Wolff's tell-all book with a cease-and-desist letter.
-- A bomb cyclone blasted the Northeast with deadly cold and hurricane-force winds. Tens of thousands lost power and at least 16 have died. Follow all the latest updates on the storm here. Track the storm here.
-- A major chip flaw could leave billions of devices vulnerable to hackers. Update your software today. Seriously.
-- There weren't any jackpot winners for the Powerball jackpot, which grew to $550 million.
-- The Dow blasted through the 25,000 mark for the first time.
-- The White House banned the use of personal cell phones in the West Wing.
-- Republican incumbent David Yancey won the "lot draw" in a dramatic close to the tied Virginia House delegate race. (Here are some other crazy ways elections have been decided.)
-- The US and South Korea agreed to not hold joint military drills during the Olympics in PyeongChang next month.
-- Jewels were stolen from a Venice exhibition in a daytime heist much like a plot from a movie.
-- Waiting for the premiere of "The Chi"? Check out this review.