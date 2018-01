(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Trump's lawyers are trying to stop the release of Michael Wolff's tell-all book with a cease-and-desist letter

-- A bomb cyclone blasted the Northeast with deadly cold and hurricane-force winds. Tens of thousands lost power and at least 16 have died. Follow all the latest updates on the storm here . Track the storm here

-- There weren't any jackpot winners for the Powerball jackpot, which grew to $550 million

-- The Dow blasted through the 25,000 mark for the first time.

-- The US and South Korea agreed to not hold joint military drills during the Olympics in PyeongChang next month.

-- Jewels were stolen from a Venice exhibition in a daytime heist much like a plot from a movie.