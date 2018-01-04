Zimbabwe court suspends charges against US woman

Harare (CNN) A Zimbabwean court temporarily suspended subversion charges Thursday against a US citizen accused of saying on Twitter that the southern African nation was being led by "a selfish and sick man."

Martha O'Donovan was charged two months ago with subversion and undermining then-President Robert Mugabe's authority. She denied the charges.

"Further remand is denied," magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa told the court Thursday.

A US State Department official told CNN on Thursday the agency is "aware of a US citizen who had been detained and subsequently released on bail in Zimbabwe."

"We were pleased that the charges were temporarily suspended," the official said, adding that the United States continues "to have concerns regarding her arrest and the charges made against her."

