Harare (CNN) A Zimbabwean court dropped subversion charges Thursday against a US citizen accused of saying on Twitter that the southern African nation was being led by "a selfish and sick man."

Martha O'Donovan was charged two months ago with subversion and undermining then-President Robert Mugabe's authority. She denied the charges.

"Further remand is denied," magistrate Anniah Ndiraya told the court Thursday as the charges were dismissed.

O'Donovan spent about a week in the country's maximum security prison before being released in November on $1,000 bail . If convicted of subversion, she faced up to 20 years in prison.

After the ruling Thursday, O'Donovan smiled to the packed courtroom before quickly leaving to embrace friends and US embassy officials outside.

