Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) Four people were killed and scores injured Thursday when a train collided with a car and truck in South Africa, emergency responders said.

The train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the collision occurred, causing a fire to break out in one of the carriages, said Russel Meiring, a spokesman for ER 24, one of the country's private medical emergency services.

About 100 people were injured, he said, some of them seriously.

Tebogo Magoro, a spokesman for the private medical emergency service Netcare 911, confirmed the death of four people at the scene.

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a train crash Thursday between Hennenman and Kroonstad.

The train was between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State province when the collision occurred, Meiring said.

