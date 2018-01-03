The coolest cold-weather terms to memorize this winter

(CNN) If you're feeling abnormally chilly lately, go ahead and blame the bomb cyclone. It's the hottest cold-weather term at the moment, probably because it combines two already alarming words.

Bomb? Cyclone?! It's gotta be bad.

Believe it or not, a bomb cyclone itself is actually not that dramatic, even though the bitter, dangerous cold it produces definitely is. Here's a definition, along with a few other surprising and weird winter-weather terms.

Bomb cyclone: A bomb cyclone happens when a cyclone, which is a low-pressure rotating storm system, experiences a dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure over a short period of time. A bomb cyclone happens when a cyclone, which is a low-pressure rotating storm system, experiences a dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure over a short period of time. This process is known as bombogenesis , an equally cool weather word. Bomb cyclones can help draw colder air in from the North, which could, say, blast areas in the northern hemisphere with icy temperatures.

Snow eater: Also called a Chinook, Also called a Chinook, this is a specific type of foehn wind that occurs in the Rocky and Sierra Mountain areas of the US. Foehn winds are warm, dry winds that blow down the lee side of a mountain -- the side sheltered from winds -- and are common in the winter.