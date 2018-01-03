Breaking News

It's cold. No, it's really cold. Here are the bone-chilling stats...

By Brandon Miller and Dave Hennen, CNN

Updated 3:40 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    This is what subzero temperatures look like

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Check out some of these eye-popping statistics from the Arctic outbreak that has put the US in a deep freeze and the monster winter storm threatening the East Coast.

Snowstorm

  • More than 60 million people in 15 different states stretching from Maine to Georgia are under some type of warning or advisory from the current winter storm.
  • The storm will dump snow over a stretch of the East Coast more than 1,400 miles long. Track the storm here
  • Tallahassee, Florida, recorded measurable snow on Wednesday for the first time in 28 years. (last time was December 1989)
  • Charleston, South Carolina, saw a record of 5.3 inches of snow, which was the largest snowfall in 28 years. (since December 1989, which was its largest snowfall ever -- 8 inches)

Bitter cold

    model comparison embed
    • Over the next week, more than 25% of the US population will experience temps below zero degrees Fahrenheit. As many as 80% will see temps dip below the freezing mark.
    • Chicago is not expected to climb above 20 degrees until Sunday, which would tie a record (from 1936 and 1895) of 12 consecutive days without reaching at least 20 degrees.
    • Dozens of cities in the eastern US are expected to set record lows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including New York City and Philadelphia -- predicted to be 3 degrees -- and Boston, where temperatures may go to -7.
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    05 winter weather 010307 winter weather 0103savannah ga snow spanish moss 010302 winter weather 0102 Chicago06 winter weather 010307 winter weather 010301 winter weather 0101 Pittsburgh02 winter weather 0101 Washington01 cold weather 123102 cold weather 123102 cold winter weather04 cold winter weather03 cold winter weather07 winter weather 122904 winter weather 122906 winter weather 122902 winter weather 122901 winter weather 122903 winter weather 122905 winter weather 1229
    Read More

    But it's not cold everywhere!

    • Over the past week, there have still been more record highs set (381) than record lows (353) in the US, with most of the record highs registered out West and in Alaska.
    • Los Angeles has received just 0.12 inches of rainfall since October 1. This places it in a tie with the 1962-63 water year for the fourth driest start to a water year since record-keeping began in 1877.

    CNN's Judson Jones and Jennifer Varian contributed to this report