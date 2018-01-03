It's cold. No, it's really cold. Here are the bone-chilling stats...

Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways. Hide Caption 1 of 19

A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.

A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.

Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.

Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.

A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.

Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.

Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.

The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.

Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.

A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.

Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.

A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.

People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.

Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.

Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.

People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.

A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.