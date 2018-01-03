For some in South, a first: Snow!

(CNN) Please pardon the people freaking out in Florida. It's snowing! It's snowing!

Brave souls in cities and towns like Tallahassee on Wednesday pulled out their heaviest coats, donned mittens and ventured out into the white stuff.

The capital of the Sunshine State recorded measurable snow Wednesday morning for the first time in 28 years.

Nick Dombek said his 5-year-old son, Lucas, had never seen snow before it started falling at their house on the east side of Tallahassee.

"We were outside for about 90 minutes. I couldn't get Lucas to come inside. I do not blame him," Dombek said.

