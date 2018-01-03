Breaking News

11 dead from cold as East Coast braces for winter 'bomb cyclone'

By Holly Yan, Judson Jones and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

New England braces for powerful nor'easter
New England braces for powerful nor'easter

    New England braces for powerful nor'easter

Story highlights

  • A "bombogenesis" could dump up to 12 inches of snow in the Northeast
  • Sleet and snow are expected in the Southeast on Wednesday

(CNN)A massive "bombogenesis" -- an area of rapidly declining low pressure -- will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts in a region already crippled by deadly cold.

The bombogenesis will result in what's known as a "bomb cyclone." And the bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England and hurl 40- to 60-mph gusts.
A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
But it's not just New England suffering winter's wrath. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will smother parts of the Southeast on Wednesday.

    Florida gets walloped with snow

    From Maine to Florida, every East Coast state has at least one weather advisory, winter storm watch, winter storm warning or blizzard warning. That's 1,500 miles of severe weather alerts.
    In Tallahassee, Florida, Ernst Beliard said he's never seen snow in his 21 years there.
    "Yo its actually snowing in Tallahassee," he tweeted.
    Indeed, Tallahassee had not seen measurable snowfall since 1989, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
    Track severe weather across the country
    The unusually frigid conditions sweeping Florida led to the closures of Florida State University and Florida A&M University on Wednesday.
    They also forced the temporary closures of Orlando water parks and prompted authorities to open dozens of emergency shelters.
    In Pensacola, the weather turned fountains into ice sculptures and froze the top of an above-ground pool.

    Ice pool! 30°F

    A post shared by Alex Vieira (@alexvieira) on

    "My newest daughter started to cry saying that their pool was gone!" Alex Vieira told CNN.

    Deep freeze in South Carolina

    In the Palmetto State, palm trees will likely be covered in ice and snow -- and could knock down power lines, the National Weather Service in Charleston said.
    More than 1,000 snow plows and salt trucks are being positioned in South Carolina, according to the state's Department of Transportation, and crews are pretreating roads and bridges ahead of the storm.
    "Forecasters expect below freezing temperatures to last for much of the week throughout the entire state," South Carolina Emergency Management said.
    Just to the south, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 28 coastal counties ahead of the storm.

    Deadly freeze

    At least 11 people in the US have died this week in cold-related deaths, officials said.
    Stay warm! Your life could depend on it
    Stay warm! Your life could depend on it
    Five deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, one in North Dakota and one in Missouri.
    The Texas deaths included two homeless people in Houston who were exposed to freezing conditions, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

    Single-digit temps in the Northeast

    Authorities are urging people to stay indoors as millions face below- and near-freezing temperatures Wednesday.
    New York City has not gotten above freezing since Christmas Day.
    And the weather is going to be even more miserable in the next few days. The bombogenesis will help usher in another round of blustery single-digit temperatures to the Northeast.

    UK hit by cyclone, Canada is below zero

    The US isn't alone in its winter misery.
    Hurricane-force winds from Storm Eleanor are battering the western shores of the United Kingdom and Ireland. The UK's weather service, the Met Office, says the storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 90 mph to parts of the UK on Wednesday.
    Homes and businesses were damaged by flooding and 55,000 customers lost electricity, said ESB Networks, the main power utility in Ireland.
    Canada is also getting blasted by numbingly cold air. Temperatures and wind chills have been well below zero.
    The frigid temperature at the Calgary Zoo in Canada was too brutal for even the king penguins, a subantarctic species that usually strut their stuff outside this time of the year.
    Zoo employees brought the penguins inside Monday when the temperature dropped to minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius), according to Dr. Malu Celli, Calgary Zoo's curator.
    It's not that the animals didn't like the cold.
    "If I opened the doors, they would come out," Celli said. "They enjoy being out, but we just like to look out for their welfare."

    CNN's David Williams, Chuck Johnston, Tina Burnside, Darran Simon, Devon Sayers, Jamiel Lynch and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.