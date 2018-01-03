Millions face monster storm moving up the East Coast

(CNN) Freezing rain, sleet and snow will fall along the Southeast on Wednesday -- and lead the way for a brutal winter storm that is expected to strengthen rapidly as it moves toward the Northeast.

It could be the first time in years that some portions of the Southeast have snow. Residents in Tallahassee, Florida, are expecting up to an inch of snow and ice on Wednesday, but the city has not had measurable snowfall since 1989, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 28 Georgia counties in the coastal region ahead of the storm.

Authorities are urging people to stay home as millions of people in the eastern half of the US face below and near freezing temperatures Wednesday. Many schools canceled classes and government offices closed across the Florida panhandle and along the entire east coast shoreline.

Florida, southern Georgia and the coastal Carolinas will get a few inches of snow plus some ice before the storm turns into a monster storm, dropping heavy snowfall along the Mid-Atlantic coast and into the Northeast, forecasters say.

Deadly freeze

At least 11 people in the US have died since Tuesday morning in cold-related deaths, officials said.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead on the shore of Lake Winnebago after she left a New Year's Eve gathering in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Authorities said Lindsey Klima stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and could have fallen at the shoreline before she succumbed to the cold, CNN affiliate WLUK reported

Klima's death is among five weather-related deaths in Wisconsin. Two other people have died in North Dakota and Missouri.

Four others have died in Texas, including two homeless people who died in Houston after being exposed to freezing conditions, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted

Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26. Hide Caption 15 of 15

The Southeast

The frigid temperatures led to temporary closures at water parks in Florida and prompted authorities to open dozens of emergency shelters.

In Pensacola, the weather turned fountains into ice sculptures and froze the top of an above-ground pool.

Ice pool! 30°F A post shared by Alex Vieira (@alexvieira) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:47am PST

"My newest daughter started to cry saying that their pool was gone!" Alex Vieira told CNN.

Florida Department of Agriculture spokesman Aaron Keller said the cold weather could be endangering crops such as citrus, peppers and strawberries.

"The further south you go, the less cold tolerant the crops get," Keller said. "If the cold weather predictions go below Orlando, it could be a problem."

Forecasters warned about possible snow on the beach and high winds that could knock down power lines and palm trees coated in ice and snow, the NWS Charleston office said.

'Bombogenesis' threatens Northeast

So far, New York City has not gotten above freezing since Christmas Day and parts of Niagara Falls started to freeze Tuesday. And the weather is going to be even more miserable in the next days.

Wednesday into Thursday, CNN forecasters believe that "bombogenesis" will occur off the East Coast. This is a popular meteorological term that describes an area of low pressure in the mid-latitudes that drops more than 24 millibars, which are metric units of pressure, in 24 hours -- creating what has been called on social media as "bomb cyclone."

When bombogenesis happens, the low-pressure systems can create hurricane-force winds. Even though they are not technically hurricanes, many will call this a "winter hurricane."

Most of the forecast models keep this low-pressure system offshore enough that the most substantial snow and strongest winds will remain out at sea, with the exception of New England, where 6-12 inches of snow could fall on Thursday, with winds gusting at 40 to 60 miles per hour.

The bombogenesis will help usher in another round of blustery single-digit temperatures to the northeast, dipping some temperatures.

UK hit by cyclone, Canada is below zero

Extreme weather conditions are not solely affecting the US.

Hurricane force winds of Storm Eleanor are battering the western shores of the United Kingdom and Ireland. The UK's weather service, the Met Office, says the storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 90 mph to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Homes and businesses were damaged by flooding and 55,000 customers lost electricity, ESB Networks , the main power utility in Ireland said in a statement.

Canada is also getting the brutal cold air. Temperatures and wind chills have been well below zero as well as warnings in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for snow and wind due to the Nor'easter that is moving up the US East Coast.

The frigid temperature at the Calgary Zoo in Canada was too brutal for king penguins, a subantarctic species that usually strut their stuff outside this time of the year.

Zoo employees brought the penguins inside Monday when the temperature dropped to minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius), according to Dr. Malu Celli, Calgary Zoo's curator.

It's not that the animals didn't like the cold.

"If I opened the doors, they would come out," Celli said. "They enjoy being out, but we just like to look out for their welfare."