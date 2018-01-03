Breaking News

Millions face monster storm moving up the East Coast

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 4:42 AM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

This is what subzero temperatures look like
This is what subzero temperatures look like

    This is what subzero temperatures look like

  • Snow, ice possible in Florida, coastal Georgia
  • Winter storm moving up East Coast through Friday

(CNN)Freezing rain, sleet and snow will fall along the Southeast on Wednesday -- and lead the way for a brutal winter storm that is expected to strengthen rapidly as it moves toward the Northeast.

It could be the first time in years that some portions of the Southeast have snow. Residents in Tallahassee, Florida, are expecting up to an inch of snow and ice on Wednesday, but the city has not had measurable snowfall since 1989, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.
Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 28 Georgia counties in the coastal region ahead of the storm.
    Authorities are urging people to stay home as millions of people in the eastern half of the US face below and near freezing temperatures Wednesday. Many schools canceled classes and government offices closed across the Florida panhandle and along the entire east coast shoreline.
    Florida, southern Georgia and the coastal Carolinas will get a few inches of snow plus some ice before the storm turns into a monster storm, dropping heavy snowfall along the Mid-Atlantic coast and into the Northeast, forecasters say.
    Deadly freeze

    At least 11 people in the US have died since Tuesday morning in cold-related deaths, officials said.
    A 27-year-old woman was found dead on the shore of Lake Winnebago after she left a New Year's Eve gathering in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Authorities said Lindsey Klima stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and could have fallen at the shoreline before she succumbed to the cold, CNN affiliate WLUK reported.
    Klima's death is among five weather-related deaths in Wisconsin. Two other people have died in North Dakota and Missouri.
    Four others have died in Texas, including two homeless people who died in Houston after being exposed to freezing conditions, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on Monday, January 1.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    The Southeast

    The frigid temperatures led to temporary closures at water parks in Florida and prompted authorities to open dozens of emergency shelters.
    In Pensacola, the weather turned fountains into ice sculptures and froze the top of an above-ground pool.

    "My newest daughter started to cry saying that their pool was gone!" Alex Vieira told CNN.
    Florida Department of Agriculture spokesman Aaron Keller said the cold weather could be endangering crops such as citrus, peppers and strawberries.
    "The further south you go, the less cold tolerant the crops get," Keller said. "If the cold weather predictions go below Orlando, it could be a problem."
    Forecasters warned about possible snow on the beach and high winds that could knock down power lines and palm trees coated in ice and snow, the NWS Charleston office said.

    'Bombogenesis' threatens Northeast

    So far, New York City has not gotten above freezing since Christmas Day and parts of Niagara Falls started to freeze Tuesday. And the weather is going to be even more miserable in the next days.
    Wednesday into Thursday, CNN forecasters believe that "bombogenesis" will occur off the East Coast. This is a popular meteorological term that describes an area of low pressure in the mid-latitudes that drops more than 24 millibars, which are metric units of pressure, in 24 hours -- creating what has been called on social media as "bomb cyclone."
    When bombogenesis happens, the low-pressure systems can create hurricane-force winds. Even though they are not technically hurricanes, many will call this a "winter hurricane."
    Most of the forecast models keep this low-pressure system offshore enough that the most substantial snow and strongest winds will remain out at sea, with the exception of New England, where 6-12 inches of snow could fall on Thursday, with winds gusting at 40 to 60 miles per hour.
    The bombogenesis will help usher in another round of blustery single-digit temperatures to the northeast, dipping some temperatures.

    CNN's Judson Jones, Darran Simon, Holly Yan and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.