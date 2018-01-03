Republicans in South Carolina want to honor black Confederate soldiers. There's just one problem...

Story highlights A pair of lawmakers say the memorial would be educational

(CNN) At a time when people are battling over whether to take down Confederate War statues and memorials, a pair of state lawmakers in South Carolina want to put one up.

And it wouldn't be just another Civil War monument. It would be a monument to honor the sacrifices of black Confederate troops from South Carolina.

Problem is, historians say there weren't any black Confederate soldiers in South Carolina.

The lawmakers, South Carolina state Reps. Bill Chumley and Mike Burns, filed a pair of bills late last year for the 2018 legislative session that would form a commission to create a monument to South Carolina's black Confederate troops.

"This monument can help educate current and future generations of a little-known -- but important -- part of South Carolina history," Burns said back in October in a statement to CNN affiliate WIS . "These African-Americans, like many of their Caucasian contemporaries, stepped up to defend their home state during a tumultuous time in our country's history. Their service has largely been overlooked or forgotten."

