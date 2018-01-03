Breaking News

Winter 'bomb cyclone' threatens East Coast, bringing temps colder than Mars

By Holly Yan, Judson Jones and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 4:29 PM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989
Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989

    Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989

Snow hits Tallahassee for first time since 1989 02:51

  • 12 people have died from the cold, officials in 4 states say
  • Sleet and snow are smothering swaths of the Southeast

(CNN)A massive "bombogenesis" -- an area of rapidly declining low pressure -- will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

The bombogenesis will result in what's known as a "bomb cyclone." And the bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England and hurl 40- to 60-mph gusts.
New England braces for nor'easter

    New England braces for nor'easter

New England braces for nor'easter 02:03
By the end of this week, parts of the Northeast will be colder than Mars.
    At Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, the temperature will plunge to minus 35 degrees Friday night into Saturday, weather observer Taylor Regan said. At last check, the high temperature on Mars was minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit.
    But it's not just New England suffering winter's wrath. Freezing rain, sleet and snow are smothering parts of the Southeast on Wednesday.
    Florida gets walloped with snow

    From Maine to Florida, every East Coast state has at least one weather advisory, winter storm watch, winter storm warning or blizzard warning. That's 1,500 miles of severe weather alerts.
    Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    In Tallahassee, Florida, Ernst Beliard said he's never seen snow in his 21 years there.
    "Yo its actually snowing in Tallahassee," he tweeted.
    Indeed, Tallahassee had not seen measurable snowfall since 1989, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
    Track severe weather across the country
    The unusually frigid conditions sweeping Florida led to the closures of Florida State University and Florida A&M University on Wednesday.
    They also forced the temporary closures of Orlando water parks and prompted authorities to open dozens of emergency shelters.

    Deep freeze across South Carolina

    In the Palmetto State, palm trees will likely be covered in ice and snow -- and could knock down power lines, the National Weather Service in Charleston said.
    "Forecasters expect below freezing temperatures to last for much of the week throughout the entire state," South Carolina Emergency Management said.
    Charleston is slated to get 4 inches of snow late Wednesday. That would be the most in one day since 1989, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
    Runways at Charleston International Airport closed Wednesday, and South Carolina Highway Patrol reported dozens of accidents as snow fell.
    Authorities urged people to stay off the streets as 1,000 snow plows and salt trucks treated roads and bridges, the state's department of transportation said.

    State of emergency in Georgia

    Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 28 coastal counties ahead of the storm.
    Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport -- typically booming with tourists this time of year -- closed Wednesday "due to severe winter weather conditions," the airport said.
    But the entire state is suffering bitter conditions. In the south-central city of Tifton, which rarely sees precipitation this time of year, resident Matthew Stuart Reid shot drone footage showing rooftops covered in a white blanket of snow.

    Deadly freeze

    Stay warm! Your life could depend on it
    Stay warm! Your life could depend on it
    At least 12 people in the US have died this week of cold-related causes, officials said.
    Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, one in North Dakota and one in Missouri.
    The Texas deaths included two homeless people in Houston who were exposed to freezing conditions, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

    Single-digit temps in the Northeast

    New York City hasn't warmed up above freezing since Christmas, and its deep freeze will just get worse. The bombogenesis will help usher in another round of blustery single-digit temperatures to the Northeast.
    New York City and Philadelphia will dip to 3 degrees this weekend, Miller said. Boston will plunge to minus 7. With 4-6 inches of snowfall expected in New York, sanitation workers are getting ready to deploy 2,200 plows to help clear the streets.
    That snow, combined with "exceptionally strong winds," means crews will be working in near-whiteout conditions, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.
    Despite the extreme cold in the eastern US, there have been more record highs (381) than record lows (353) set over the past week, Miller said.
    Some of the cities breaking record-high temps include Los Angeles (85 degrees last Friday) and Fort Collins, Colorado (68 degrees last Friday).

    CNN's Tina Burnside, Chuck Johnston, David Williams, Christina Zdanowicz, Darran Simon, Devon Sayers, Jamiel Lynch and Laura Diaz-Zuniga contributed to this report.