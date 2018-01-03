Story highlights Take our ski slalom masterclass

Albrecht explains how to master one of the sport's toughest disciplines

(CNN) Whether you're going away on your first skiing holiday or looking to brush up on your skills, two-time Olympian Kilian Albrecht is on hand with his slalom masterclass.

Having competed for Austria at the 2002 Olympics and Bulgaria at the 2010 Olympics, the 44-year-old knows a thing or two about skiing at the highest level.

Described as a "dance on snow," the shortest discipline in alpine skiing has the most number of gates -- meaning sharp turns and the highest level of concentration is needed throughout.

Understandably, slalom usually takes longer than one afternoon to learn ... but with the help of Albrecht, you can give it your best shot.

His three main tips for slaloming down the slopes are:

