Racing in the 'land of Coco Chanel'

(CNN) Elite horse racing and fashion go hand in hand.

Royal Ascot and Cheltenham are as famous for flamboyant dresses and hats as they are for thoroughbreds, while the Breeders' Cup features the Longines Prize of Elegance Fashion Contest.

With Paris considered the fashion capital of the world, racing in the French capital is no different.

"There are certain race meetings which really are 'fashion events' and one of them is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe," says racing journalist Liz Price.

"It varies... French women are very much influenced by Coco Chanel -- we are in the land of Coco Chanel -- who liberated women from the corset and who made clothes to wear for 'the occasion.'