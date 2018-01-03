State of Washington sues Motel 6 for giving guest lists to feds

Story highlights Motel chain says locations have been directed not to turn over guest lists

Lawsuit alleges ICE agents were looking for people with Latino-sounding names

(CNN) Washington state's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying workers handed over guest lists to federal immigration agents in violation of state privacy laws.

The suit alleges that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would visit Motel 6 locations in Washington and request a guest list from a receptionist without a warrant then try to find undocumented immigrants.

"Motel 6 staff observed ICE identify guests of interest to ICE, including by circling guests with Latino-sounding names," the lawsuit says. At least six guests were arrested or detained, Attorney General Bob Ferguson told reporters.

Ferguson said the privacy rights of more than 9,150 people who stayed at the national discount motel chain locations in Washington were violated. Information given to ICE included names of guests, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and license plate numbers, the lawsuit says.

"Motel 6's actions are disturbing and they are unlawful," he said.

