US says 2 terrorists killed in Somalia airstrike

Story highlights Two terrorists were killed in the latest strike

There have been over 30 strikes in Somalia since Trump took office

(CNN) US forces conducted an airstrike on Tuesday targeting Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, US Africa Command said, the latest military action against the terror group in the country.

The strike killed two terrorists and destroyed "one vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, preventing it from being used against the people in Mogadishu," the statement said.

The early morning strike occurred approximately 50 kilometers west of Mogadishu, the Somalian capital. US Africa Command assesses that no civilians were killed in the strike.

"US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups," the statement continued.

There have been over 30 strikes in Somalia since President Donald Trump took office. A Christmas Eve airstrike against Al-Shabaab killed 13 terrorists, US Africa Command said.

