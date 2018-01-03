Donald Trump's nuclear button is way bigger than yours

Washington (CNN) Size matters.

If you were looking for a two-word slogan to describe Donald Trump's life, that would be a fitting one. In everything -- from the size of his buildings to the size of his genitals to the size of his nuclear arsenal, Trump is totally and completely obsessed with being the biggest and the best.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

"Much bigger & more powerful." "My Button works."