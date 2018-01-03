The 10 most amazing lines in the new Trump book

(CNN) Journalist Michael Wolff's new book documenting the first year of Donald Trump's presidency isn't out until next week, but the excerpts we got on Wednesday have already had a major impact -- leading the President to torch former senior strategist Steve Bannon.

There's lots and lots more news in the adapted excerpt of Wolff's book that New York magazine published Wednesday afternoon, however. I went through the piece and plucked out my favorite -- and most telling -- lines. (You can -- and should -- read the whole piece here .)

1. "This is bigger than I ever dreamed of," (Trump) told (Fox News boss Roger) Ailes a week before the election. "I don't think about losing, because it isn't losing. We've totally won."

2. "The candidate and his top lieutenants believed they could get all the benefits of almost becoming president without having to change their behavior or their worldview one whit."

3. "There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon's not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump. But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly, Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States."

Read More