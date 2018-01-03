Utah man accused of threatening to kill Trump

Washington (CNN) A Utah man faces criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to an indictment filed Wednesday.

The grand jury in central Utah returned the indictment showing multiple charges against Travis Luke Dominguez of threatening the President, the police and later people in a Utah movie theater complex, a bank and another business.

"I'm a Navy SEAL," the indictment quoted Dominguez, 33, as saying. "I woke up and decided going to kill the president Donald Trump today. Please forgive me and then I will die by suicide by cop."

The indictment went on to quote Dominguez as saying, "I'm going to kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump today. Nothing you can do to save President Trump nor stop me pigs."

CNN has no confirmation of Dominguez's claim that he is a SEAL. A motion filed Wednesday said Dominguez was confined in Utah state prison and was due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Read More