Washington (CNN) Roy Moore entered Election Day trying to bat away allegations of anti-Semitism, with his wife Kayla Moore telling the public, "One of our attorneys is a Jew."

That closing message was not enough to swing the race for the Republican Alabama Senate hopeful, and a day before his Democratic opponent Doug Jones was due to be sworn in, reports said a Jewish attorney who represented Moore's son in a 2016 case had backed Jones, raised money for him and has been friends with him going back for years.

Richard Jaffe told CNN on Tuesday evening he did not know who Kayla Moore was talking about when she mentioned a Jewish attorney. He described a Washington Post story about his friendship with Jones as "very accurate" and said he had arrived in Washington Tuesday night and planned to go to the Jones' swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

"I've never represented either Judge Moore or Kayla and do not know if the campaign has a Jewish lawyer," Jaffe told CNN. "I don't know who she was referring to."

Despite Moore's refusal to concede and efforts up through the last minute to challenge the result, Alabama certified Jones' victory, and Vice President Mike Pence is due to swear Jones into the Senate on Wednesday.

