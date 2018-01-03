Story highlights Rich Hobson plans to run in the GOP primary

Rep. Martha Roby is the incumbent

She was a critic of Donald Trump in 2016

Washington (CNN) Rich Hobson, who managed Roy Moore's failed Alabama Senate campaign, is set to announce he'll run in this year's Republican primary against Rep. Martha Roby.

Roby was among the Alabama Republicans who went silent after the allegations of sexual abuse against Moore emerged. Moore eventually lost to Democrat Doug Jones, but has not officially conceded the election.

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center, June 28, 2016 (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

She also was a fierce critic of President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign after the "Access Hollywood" tape emerged, and said she did not vote for him.

Hobson, who is close to Moore and played the role of energetic emcee at campaign events, said his move isn't about retaliating against Roby.

"Today I'm focusing on me, Alabama and the USA," he told CNN in a text message.

