Rosenstein meets with Ryan over Russia investigation

(CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray met with House Speaker Paul Ryan Wednesday to discuss the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation.

Rosenstein ignored reporters' questions on his way out of the meeting.

The committee itself has also seen problems. Differences in conclusions split along party lines on the committee are making it increasingly likely that they will end up releasing two very different reports at the end of the investigation.

GOP leaders on the House panel are eager to wrap up the investigation soon, with influential Republicans saying the exhaustive review has dug through thousands of documents and interviewed virtually every major witness and has found scant evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives to meddle in the 2016 elections.

