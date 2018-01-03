Nunes announces deal with DOJ on document requests

Story highlights GOP leaders on the House Russia probe are eager to wrap up the investigation soon

Committee Democrats say there are areas that have not been fully investigated

(CNN) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes announced Wednesday evening that the committee had reached an agreement with the Justice Department about his outstanding document and witness requests related to the Russia investigation.

Nunes said in a statement that he spoke with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday evening and "looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days."

Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray had met with House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier Wednesday to discuss the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation.

The meetings occurred during a time of friction between the Justice Department and the committee over the investigation.

