Washington (CNN) It's perhaps the biggest question still lingering above the battleground map for the 2018 midterm elections: Will Florida Gov. Rick Scott run for the Senate?

For a year, Republicans have expected -- and hoped -- that Scott would run against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, giving them a top-tier challenger in a state President Donald Trump won in 2016.

More importantly, a Scott run would shape the national landscape by requiring Democrats to pour money into Florida's huge and expensive media markets that could otherwise be spent bolstering the party's nine other incumbents in states that Trump carried.

But the election is now 11 months away, and Scott hasn't made a decision -- or even said when to expect one. Asked by local reporters this week, he responded that he had "390 days" left in his current role.

"He may run for the Senate, and he may not run for the Senate," Scott political adviser Curt Anderson said in an email Wednesday. He said Scott is "relentlessly focused on the job he has now."

