Story highlights Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was sworn into office on Wednesday after Al Franken resigned

The 20% female US Congress lags behind the global average for women in legislatures, according to World Bank figures

Washington (CNN) The number of women currently serving in the US Senate reached a new high of 22 on Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was sworn into office at noon following Al Franken's resignation amid allegations that he touched women inappropriately.

There are currently 17 Democratic women and 5 Republican women serving in the Senate. The previous high was set last January, when the number of women grew from 20 to 21.

"Though I never anticipated this moment," Smith said last month when Gov. Mark Dayton announced her appointment, "I am resolved to do everything I can to move Minnesota forward. ... This is a difficult moment for us. But even now, I am filled with optimism for Minnesota."

Read More