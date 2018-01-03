Trump dissolves voter fraud commission

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump dissolved his much-touted voter fraud commission on Wednesday, attributing the step to various states' refusal to participate in the board, which was criticized as a misguided step to solve a practically non-existent problem.

Trump established the commission in May, citing what he claimed were widespread accounts of falsified voting. The panel requested wide-reaching information about voters in every state, including dates of birth and partial Social Security numbers.

"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry," the White House said in a statement. "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action."

Critics contended Trump was simply finding a way to account for his popular vote loss in the 2016 presidential election.

The commission has been beset by controversy virtually since it began. A request for voter files from every state was met with swift and strong opposition by many state election officials , setting off a series of lawsuits over privacy, and requests were eventually scaled back.