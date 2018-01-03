Kasich: Trump White House needs to 'settle down'

(CNN) Republican Gov. John Kasich responded to reports of chaos behind the scenes at the White House, saying they have "got to settle down."

"We're not even through the first year and there's just so much chaos and so much disruption that's been circling around the administration," the Ohio governor told CNN's Jake Tapper on The Lead on Wednesday.

The latest drama comes as recently released excerpts of Michael Wolff's upcoming book "Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House" detail former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon describing top aides to then-candidate Donald Trump, including the president's son Donald Trump Jr., as "unpatriotic" and "treasonous" for meeting with Russians who claimed to have dirt on his rival candidate Hillary Clinton and did not report the claims to the FBI.

Kasich went on to detail what he feels are the consequences of the disorder in the Trump administration.

"The problem with this is over time people either tune it out or tune it in and it polarizes people more," he said. "If this continues, this disruption, all this talk all these things that we're watching almost like a reality show, then he will lose support on Capitol Hill."

