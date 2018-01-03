Biden says Trump is 'too cavalier ... it's dangerous'

Story highlights President Donald Trump sent critical tweets about North Korea on Tuesday

Vice President Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday

(CNN) Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's tweets on North Korea, telling CNN that this is "really poor judgment" and warned the President that his "words matter."

"The only war that is worse than one that's intended, is one that is not intended," Biden said. "This is not a game. This is not about you know can I puff my chest out."

Biden said he is disappointed that Trump has not become more presidential over the year, and that he believes the President is "much, much too cavalier" about his role in the world.

"It's not just a matter of manners, it's a matter of perception," Biden said. "Perception of whether the United States is being consistent. Whether the United States is still as stable and as steady a player in the world as it always been. I think it shows really poor judgment for the President to perform the way he does. Particularly with tweets. But not just with his tweets. Words matter."

He added, "The United States has a role in the world that the world has come to expect. I think the President is much, much too cavalier. And it's dangerous."

