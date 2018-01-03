Ivanka Trump, husband agreed she'd be the one to run for president, book says

Story highlights Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a deal that she'd be the one to run

Steve Bannon has long been vocal about his disdain for the couple

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, made a deal when they came to Washington to serve in the White House that the first daughter would become the first female president if the opportunity arose, according to a forthcoming book obtained by The Guardian.

The book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, is based on over 200 interviews with the President and prominent figures inside and outside the administration. It includes tidbits about the Trump White House's key players, including the deal between Trump's elder daughter and her husband.

"Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president," says a New York magazine story adapted from Wolff's book, without disclosing the sourcing behind the anecdote. "The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

The book goes on to explain the feud between former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and the first daughter and her husband.

"Bannon, who had coined the term 'Jarvanka' that was now in ever greater use in the White House, was horrified when the couple's deal was reported to him. 'They didn't say that?' he said. 'Stop. Oh, come on. They didn't actually say that? Please don't tell me that. Oh my God,' " the New York magazine article reads.

Read More