New interim US attorneys include Giuliani law partner

(CNN) A new year brought the Trump administration a crop of new top prosecutors Wednesday to lead several of the nation's most high-profile US attorney's offices.

CNN has learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has tapped a slew of current and former federal prosecutors to lead 17 US attorneys' offices on an interim basis, according to a Justice Department official -- including Geoffrey Berman, a former assistant US attorney and Rudy Giuliani's law partner, for the Southern District of New York, which covers Manhattan, and who CNN reported was personally interviewed by President Donald Trump last year. As interim US Attorney for that district, Berman could potentially have oversight over any federal investigations into the Trump Organization in Manhattan.

Sessions also selected former Assistant US Attorney Richard Donoghue for the Eastern District of New York and Craig Carpenito, an ally of Republican former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Bridgegate attorney, as interim head for New Jersey.

Seven of the 17 interim appointments are currently serving as the acting US attorneys in their districts. The remaining 10 are new appointments.

Nearly 50 US attorneys were asked to resign last March when Sessions took over at the Justice Department, leaving their first assistants to serve as acting heads under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

