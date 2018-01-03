Doug Jones joins the Senate: How will he vote?

Story highlights Jones will be sworn in as a senator from Alabama on Wednesday

He will be watched for how closely he ties himself to Trump or the liberal base

Washington (CNN) When Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones went before his cheering supporters the night of his improbable election in deeply Republican Alabama last month, he smiled widely and then hesitated.

"I have been waiting my whole life and now I don't know what the hell to say," he said with a laugh.

After the 63-year-old former federal prosecutor is sworn in Wednesday by Vice President Mike Pence, cutting the GOP majority to a slim 51-49 advantage, everyone in Washington will pay close attention to his every move.

Will Jones toe a conservative line, and even side with President Donald Trump at times? Or will he stay close to the liberal core of the Senate Democratic caucus, as progressive activists and many aides and advisers from that party expect after defeating Republican Roy Moore?

Republicans already struggle to pass their legislation and it could be even harder now with Jones in the Senate, unless they can convince their new red state colleague to split with Democrats and vote with them on key issues like spending and entitlements.

Read More