Donald Trump's huge golf hypocrisy

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about President Donald Trump's penchant for playing golf. Specifically, a reporter wanted to know, what was "the single biggest thing the President has accomplished for the American people during his time on the golf course?"

Here's how Sanders responded:

"I think it would certainly be developing deeper and better relationships with members of Congress in which those relationships have helped push forward the President's agenda, specifically when it comes to helping get the tax reform and tax cuts passed. A lot of that, I think, and the success of that came from the strong relationships that the President has. And he's played golf with a number of senators and used that time, certainly, to accomplish that."

Which is interesting. Because, based on the records kept by CNN regarding Trump's golf habits, there's very little evidence that the President has played much at all with members of Congress.

By CNN's count, Trump has visited a Trump-named golf club 92 times since he has been President. The White House rarely confirms that Trump is playing golf during these sojourns to his clubs, but, given the fact he tends to spend around five hours at them -- roughly the time it takes to complete 18 holes -- it's not much of a stretch to assume he played golf the vast majority of times he visited his golf properties.

