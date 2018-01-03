Grassley writes Justice Department demanding answers on Comey memos

Story highlights Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote that his staff had reviewed James Comey's memos

(CNN) Four of the seven memos former FBI director James Comey wrote memorializing his interactions with President Donald Trump contained classified information marked at the "secret" or "confidential" levels, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday.

In a letter to the deputy attorney general, Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote that his staff had reviewed the memos and asked for more information on the timing of their classification.

Comey testified in June that he gave some of his memos to a Columbia University professor and that he had written the memos specifically to avoid including classified information.

"My thinking was, if I write it in such a way that I don't include anything that would trigger a classification, that'll make it easier for us to discuss, within the FBI and the government, and to -- to hold on to it in a way that makes it accessible to us," Comey told senators.

