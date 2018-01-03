Story highlights Blake Farenthold said December 4 that he would pay back a $84,000

The money came from a taxpayer funded account to settle Hill office complaints

(CNN) Disgraced Rep. Blake Farenthold has not yet repaid $84,000 in taxpayer money for a settlement reached with a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment and other improper conduct, despite the Texas Republican's statement late last year saying he would do so.

Nearly one month after the initial statement, Farenthold's communications director, Stacey Daniels, tells CNN that he has not yet written a check, and on the advice of counsel is waiting to see what changes the House will make to the Congressional Accountability Act before repaying those funds.

On December 4, Farenthold told a local TV station, KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas , "I'm ... going to hand a check over this week to probably Speaker Ryan or somebody and say, 'Look, here's the amount of my settlement. Give it back to the taxpayers. I want to be clear that I didn't do anything wrong, but I also don't want the taxpayers to be on the hook for this.'" But that check is on hold.

A spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan's office told CNN on Wednesday that Ryan still wants Farenthold to pay back the money.

"Rep. Farenthold told the speaker he would be paying the settlement back, and the speaker believes this is still the appropriate course of action," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said.

Read More