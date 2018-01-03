It's not Twitter's job to silence Trump

Scott Jennings is a CNN contributor and former special assistant to President George W. Bush. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I was preparing to appear on CNN Tuesday night when the breaking news alert came that President Trump had tweeted about the size of his nuclear "button" -- as a response to North Korea's Kim Jong Un's statement about having a nuclear "button" on his own desk.

It is unlikely that the President's tweeting about North Korea gets us anywhere geopolitically, and I think the tone and volume of his tweets makes each subsequent one less impactful. But Trump's latest tweet revives a longstanding and critical question: is it Twitter's job to censor the President of the United States?

My view is a resounding no, that wading into those waters puts American democracy in dangerous territory.

My advice to those who spend each day refreshing their Twitter feeds for their next hit of outrage is to stop taking the bait. No 71-year-old person who so enjoys a hobby is going to stop, and I doubt anyone in this world enjoys anything more than Donald Trump enjoys snapping off a signature missive.

