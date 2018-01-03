Hey President Trump, please don't stop tweeting

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Trump, if you are reading this in between chugging your beloved Diet Cokes or hitting a seven iron at your private country club, please ignore those voices that tell you to rein in your tweets.

Instead, please keep giving us 16 tweets on an amazing range of topics like you did Tuesday -- from bragging that your "nuclear button" is bigger than North Korean leader's Kim Jong Un's to announcing an awards show for the best of "fake news." (Here's hoping I win at least one award!)

As the saying goes, "Dance with the one what brung ya" and that "one" was Twitter.

There was a time that I was part of the nearly 60% of Americans who hoped that Donald Trump would stop tweeting everything that popped into his head and act "presidential." And I had pleaded with members of the media to stop covering every single Trump tweet like it was "The Gettysburg Address." But those days are gone.

Now I want Trump to keep tweeting. OK, to be honest, my rationale for that is not to help the President. Trump's nonstop and erratic tweeting is hurting Trump politically and offers Democrats a huge opportunity in the midterm elections.