Listen to what Iran protesters are really saying

Hamid Yazdan Panah is an Iranian refugee and attorney in the United States. He has written on Iranian affairs for Reuters, The Hill and Huffington Post. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Too often the discourse that emerges from media coverage of Iran co-opts the struggle of ordinary people in order to reinforce a specific narrative. But to really understand what is happening in Iran, you only need to listen directly to the voices of the Iranian people.

The current protests are an outward expression of rage and desperation by a population that has been repressed by a theocratic regime for more than three decades. To understand this, one need only look at the images and watch the videos emerging every day from Iran. (Editor's Note: CNN has not been able to verify the authenticity of the videos referenced in this piece, but the dates and locations from the postings match those from known protests.)

Take the video, uploaded on December 31, of a young woman standing alone in Tehran, wearing no hijab and waving her scarf in front of her. The bravery such an act requires cannot be underestimated in a country where the government can arrest and punish a woman for not wearing a hijab in a social media post, let alone in public.

And the recent protests go well beyond religion and politics. The administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has done much to perpetuate the myth of reform by so-called "moderates" in Iran. This includes promises of improvements with regards to civil and political rights . But, in reality, the UN reported , the human rights situation in Iran worsened during Rouhani's first term.

If the slogans chanted by protesters are any indication, they no longer believe in Rouhani or his advisors. In this video uploaded on December 29 from Hamadan, protesters are heard chanting "Clergyman have some shame; free our society!" and "Death to Rouhani!," the latter a slogan that reportedly has been used in other protests throughout the country.