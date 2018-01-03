Palestinian moms: 'Why is Trump punishing our children?'

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Outside the Ramallah Elementary School in Beirut's Shatila refugee camp, Palestinian mothers wait for the clock to hit noon. Overhead, electric wires crisscross with water tubes. A mural of Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock adorns the outer walls of the school as the blue United Nations flag stands atop the gate.

Children dressed in striped blue uniforms squeeze through a steel door, erupting into giggles as they greet their relatives and make their way home. It would have been an average Wednesday at Ramallah had US President Donald Trump's recent tweets not filled the mothers here with a sense of foreboding.

On Tuesday, Trump said the US pays the Palestinians "HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel ... with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

Palestinian school children leave UN-run Ramallah Elementary School at Beirut's Shatila refugee camp.

The White House hasn't specified exactly what the President has in mind. But his words have rattled Palestinians here.

"We're worried that we won't be able to send our kids to school anymore," said Um Mustafa, 37. "When I read his comments, I felt fear, fear for my kids."

Read More