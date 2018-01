Story highlights High-intensity interval training involves short bursts of intense aerobic activity followed by recovery

Group training -- exercise classes -- and wearable trackers also placed high on the list

(CNN) High-intensity interval training will be the No. 1 fitness trend in the coming year, while smartphone exercise apps that prompt your activities will be out -- or so says the Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2018.

Such training, known as HIIT, typically involves short bursts of high-intensity exercise followed by a short period of rest or recovery: intermittently sprinting for 30 seconds, for example, during a moderate-pace jog.

The US national physical activity guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week with additional muscle-strengthening exercise for adults and 60 minutes a day for children, noted Walter R. Thompson, author of the report and prtesident of the American College of Sports Medicine. "So if you step it up a little bit and get your heart rate up and move from, say, walking to jogging, it decreases to 75 minutes per week."

HIIT is a worthy way to meet your physical activity guidelines, he said. "But there's a word of caution with that: Anytime you do high-intensity anything, there may be an increased risk of injury."

If you doubt your ability to safely exercise in high-intensity bursts, Thompson recommends that you "get a good physical exam" before starting a program.

