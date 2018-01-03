Breaking News

Pep Guardiola: Premier League schedule is going to 'kill' players

Updated 7:22 AM ET, Wed January 3, 2018

Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/football/adrien-silva-fifa-leicester-city-sporting-lisbon-fifa-transfer/index.html&quot;&gt;14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.&lt;/a&gt;
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club&#39;s record signing is only now eligible to play.
  • Guardiola's Man City top EPL table
  • Man City has played four matches in 11 days
  • Guardiola urges EPL to 'reflect' on schedule

(CNN)Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has renewed his criticism of the Premier League's fixture schedule, urging organizers to think about the risk players were facing with games held so closely together over the festive period.

"We are going to kill them," Guardiola told reporters after his team's 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday as City extended their lead over closest rivals Manchester United to 15 points.
"The bosses have to reflect. It's not normal to play 31st and two days later," added Guardiola, referring to City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday and then the Watford game.
    "I know the show must go on but that is not normal, they have to control it. They don't protect the players, they are the people we come to watch -- not the managers or the press conferences.
    "Here in England you don't protect the players, you have to look for the quality not the quantity."
    Kyle Walker heads the ball clear in the game against Watford.
    City defender Kyle Walker ended the match holding his right thigh and Guardiola said it wasn't a coincidence so many players were picking up muscular injuries.
    "The players need recovery. The schedule does not protect the player. I think the schedule will always happen because of the tradition but think about the players -- they are artists."
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants more recovery time for players in between games.
    Four games over Christmas and the new year has long been a tradition in English football, but even before the Watford game Guardiola had said that amount of matches in 11 days wasn't healthy for the players.
    "If you tell me that technically, physically it's good for the players: no, it's a disaster," said Guardiola.
    Football calendar

    The Premier League has defended its schedule, saying the 2018 World Cup in Russia has made this season particularly difficult in arranging fixtures.
    "The Premier League is a national competition and the scheduling of fixtures is complex," said the Premier League in a statement. "It includes having to ensure twinned clubs do not play at home at the same time, and take into account police requests, local events, broadcasting selections and several other factors.
    "Over recent years, FIFA and UEFA have taken more dates from the football calendar, restricting the opportunities in which to schedule 38 Premier League match rounds.
    "With the World Cup squad call-ups commencing in May 2018, these restrictions are tightened further this season with an early conclusion to domestic competition."
    City&#39;s in-form striker Jesus suffered a suspected knee injury against Crystal Palace.
    'Utter craziness'

    Sports strength coach Simon Brundish, who has worked with a number of Premier League clubs over a 21-year career, described the schedule as "utter craziness."
    "These elite athletes need four days between games to 'fully' recover," Brunish told CNN Sport.
    "One is demanding injury, while one day between games after three games in nine days is accepting it in return for money," added Brundish, a reference to the billion-dollar television deal the Premier League and its clubs signed with broadcasters.
    "The injuries they cause now have repercussions for the season and often careers of these footballers. Ask Mo Salah of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alii or Mesut Ozil of Arsenal when the World Cup comes round in June."

    Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (L) vies with Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 10, 2016. Pep Guardiola savoured a derby success over arch-rival Jose Mourinho on Saturday as Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in an engrossing Premier League clash. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

    Europe's other top leagues enjoy a winter break. Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 returns to action on January 12, while Spain's La Liga will re-start on January 6.