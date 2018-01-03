'X-Files,' '9-1-1' put out call for viewers on Fox

(CNN) Fox is issuing what amounts to a desperate call for viewers, bringing back "The X-Files" alongside the emergency-themed "9-1-1." The Wednesday tandem yields a split decision, as the former can't recover from the over-the-top cliffhanger that ended its last run, while the latter does a surprisingly effective job of breathing life into a seemingly stodgy concept about cops, paramedics and firefighters.

"X-Files" creator Chris Carter left a sprawling mess behind to close the first season of this long-deferred revival, as all hell broke loose around its central characters. The premiere extricates itself from that situation, but does it so awkwardly as to require two or three episodes to regain its bearings.

On the plus side, moving on paves the way to take a respite from the show's dense, conspiracy-minded mythology by getting back to more stand-alone adventures in this expanded 10-episode engagement.

For ardent X-Philes, the five episodes previewed do have their moments. The highlight, by far, comes in the form of a hilarious homage to "The Twilight Zone" from writer-director Darin Morgan, who famously found a way to inject dark, quirky comedy into the original.

As agents Mulder and Scully, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson continue to sporadically exhibit those qualities that made the series pop, from his droll asides to her intensity and skepticism. The show has also embraced the current political moment, albeit a little too heavy-handedly, with references to "fake news" and a gripe about how "we've thrown science out the window."

