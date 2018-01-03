Justin Timberlake announces new single, album

(CNN) Justin Timberlake is finally back.

The singer has announced he will release a new album next month, his first studio album since 2013.

Timberlake is set to debut the record's first single, titled "Filthy," on Friday at midnight ET.

He said in a video announcing the new album that his son, wife and his home state of Tennessee were his biggest inspirations.

"It's personal," Timberlake said.

