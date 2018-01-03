Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting baby number five

(CNN) Chip and Joanna Gaines have another baby on the way.

The HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars announced the news late Tuesday on Chip's Instagram account. He posted photo of him and Joanna petting his full belly with a caption that said, "Gains party of 7." This will be baby number five for the couple.

"If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT," Chip wrote.

"Fixer Upper," which premiered in 2013, is in its fifth and final season. The couple announced in September that they will be ending the show to focus on their family and businesses. "Fixer Upper" follows the couple as the buy and remodel homes for their clients. Joanna serves the interior designer while Chip is the lead contractor.

